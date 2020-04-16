App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest WhatsApp beta for iPhone update brings 'context menu', removes share sheet integration: Report

The Context Menu feature can be found in both individual and group chat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp beta for iPhone has reportedly received an update for adding new features and bug fixes. The latest WhatsApp beta update brings back the ‘context menu’ feature, which was removed previously for unknown reasons. The beta update has also temporarily removed the ‘Share Sheet integration’ feature.

WhatsApp beta update for iPhone with the version number 2.20.50.21 brings back the ‘context menu’ with an added ‘Info’ option, reported WABetaInfo. The updated feature now shows six options — Star, Reply, Forward, Copy, Info, and Delete — when you long-press a message in a WhatsApp chat. The feature can be found in both individual and group chat.

WhatsApp had previously removed the feature in the update 2.20.30.25 for unknown reasons.

The latest beta update also removes the ‘Share Sheet integration’ feature, which was introduced in the update 2.20.40. According to the report, the feature often caused the messaging app to crash, and WhatsApp has decided to remove the feature until it finds a fix.

Share Sheet Integration is a part of iOS’ list of features that pops up preferred contact suggestions when you want to share a file on a different app or platform like WhatsApp.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:09 pm

