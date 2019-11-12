WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone report battery drain issues

In case you’ve noticed your smartphone running on Android or iOS is draining the battery quickly, WhatsApp may be a reason behind it. Users are reportedly experiencing battery draining issues after updating to the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS and Android.



Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background.

Do you experience the same issue?

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 8, 2019

Popular WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo has tweeted that some users are complaining about the battery draining faster after updating WhatsApp to 2.19.112. The tracker website itself experienced and confirmed about the battery draining issue.

The battery is draining more than usual due to high usage in the background activity, as per the tweet. Another user tweeted a photo of their battery usage statistics on their iPhone 11 Pro Max, which showed that WhatsApp used 40 percent battery while performing background activity.

Our iPhone 11 Pro unit, which runs on the latest version of WhatsApp, consumed 14 percent battery in background activity in the last 24 hours.

Not just on the iPhone, several Android users are reporting battery draining issues due to WhatsApp. A OnePlus 6 user reported on Reddit that their OnePlus 6 running on Android 10 based Oxygen OS started experience faster battery draining after updating WhatsApp to 2.19.308.

Another user in the thread commented, “Same problem on OnePlus 7T. Was wondering why my phone was draining quite a bit faster than normal today. 16% battery drain from WhatsApp after only actively using it for less than 5 minutes today.”

The issue seems to persist primarily on OnePlus smartphones and users are reporting on the official OnePlus Forum. A Samsung Galaxy S9+ user reported that there was no change in battery life for the past few months. Another user stated that their Honor 6x running on the latest version of WhatsApp on Android Oreo did not experience any battery drain issues.

Our OnePlus 7T review unit running on the latest versions of Android and WhatsApp experienced 12 percent battery drain due to background activity of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has not yet acknowledged the issue or responded to these complaints yet. However, if you are amongst the ones facing battery draining issues after updating WhatsApp to update 2.19.308, perform a backup and uninstall the app.