Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp tests 'mark as read' feature on Android Beta version

One can access the feature by being a beta tester for WhatsApp on Android

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is testing a new feature on its beta android version that allows users to mark their messages as 'read' directly from their pop-up notifications.

The option will be available right next to the 'reply' button in the beta version. The 'reply' option allows one to type a reply in the pop-up notification itself, and is only available to Android Oreo users.

One can access the feature by being a beta tester for WhatsApp on Android. To access the beta version of the app, click here.

WhatsApp will then issue an update notification. If the app is not already installed on one's system, one would need to download the app before clicking on the link.

To discontinue being a part of the program, one would need to uninstall the app and download the app once again from the Google Play store.

Most of the features introduced in previous beta versions of WhatsApp have eventually made it to the final iteration. So it would be safe to say that the 'mark as read' feature will likely be rolled out in future updates.

WhatsApp rival instant messaging app Telegram had earlier introduced a similar feature.

WhatsApp recently released a group calling feature to its app for both Android and iOS devices. Up to four users can now participate in the video or audio calls made through the app.

Also read: WhatsApp’s group video calling feature is finally live - here's how to use it

 
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:39 pm

tags #WhatsApp #world

