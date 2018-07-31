App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp’s group video calling feature is finally live - here's how to use it

Users can now add up to four contacts into a single end-to-end-encrypted video call

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp has finally released the much-awaited group calling feature into its app across Android and iOS devices.

The global messaging platform announced, on Monday, that the feature was live.

How to use group video calling on WhatsApp:

Users can simply start a video call and tap the ‘add participant’ option on the top right-hand corner of the screen to add more contacts to the ongoing call. For now, one group video call can support up to four people simultaneously. Do make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp assures that the group calls will be end-to-end encrypted and will be able to work efficiently from anywhere in the world in different network conditions.

The company had previously announced that it was working on the feature during Facebook’s F8 developer conference in May. It said that about 1.5 billion users actively use the app every month and that a lot of them were waiting for the group calling feature.

WhatsApp’s recent releases and updates have mostly been revolving around tacking fake news and scaling back the number of forwards a user can send. In July itself, it limited the number of forwards per person to five and also introduced a ‘fowarded’ label to give users context about a message they might have received.
