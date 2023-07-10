WhatsApp testing logins using phone numbers on WhatsApp Web

For now, this process only works with WhatsApp Web (i.e. WhatsApp on your browser) and not with the desktop app or secondary mobile devices.(Representational Image)

WhatsApp is testing the ability for users to authenticate their accounts using a phone number on WhatsApp Web.

Currently, users need to scan a QR code using an active WhatsApp account on a smartphone to log in. While the process is quick, it might be a problem if you are facing issues with your phone camera.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta builds on Android have the feature added for limited testers. It can be found by tapping the overflow (three dots) button on the top right corner and choosing 'Linked devices', and then 'Link a device'.

Tapping on 'Link a device' brings up options for authentication including QR codes, biometric reader, etc. but in the new beta, another option has been included at the bottom of the list called, 'Link with phone number instead'.

Pressing it will prompt you to open WhatsApp Web on your desktop and enter an 8-digit code that will be displayed on the smartphone. Once done, you can login to WhatsApp Web. For now, this process only works with WhatsApp Web (i.e. WhatsApp on your browser) and not with the desktop app or secondary mobile devices.