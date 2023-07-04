English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp to get visual changes and the ability to send higher resolution videos

    Beta testers on iOS can now experiment with sending higher resolution videos at the cost of file size.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    WhatsApp to get visual changes and the ability to send higher resolution videos

    The other big update WhatsApp is testing are visual enhancements to the app's user interface.(Image: Pixabay)

    Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has released two updates to the beta versions which are now being tested with a select group of users.


    According to WABetaInfo, beta testers on iOS can now experiment with sending higher resolution videos at the cost of file size. The feature preserves the video file's dimensions but still applies moderate compression.

    When users share a high-quality video, it will be marked with a 'HD' tag to let other users know. The resolution of the shared videos has been increased to 1296 x 608, up from the previous limit of 880 x 416.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Pink WhatsApp scam: What is it & how to protect your phone from it

    The other big update WhatsApp is testing are visual enhancements to the app's user interface. Pop-up windows that are reserved for functions such as long-press, for example, have been redesigned with rounded corners instead of the previous sharper look.

    Also Read | WhatsApp Business users jump four-fold in three years

    Profile icons within group chats will now display the contact's initials, in cases where the user does not have a profile photo or keeps it hidden. This will help quickly identify a user without having to look up their info in the profile.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #iOS #Meta #WABetainfo #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta
    first published: Jul 4, 2023 01:21 pm