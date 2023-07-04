WhatsApp to get visual changes and the ability to send higher resolution videos

The other big update WhatsApp is testing are visual enhancements to the app's user interface.(Image: Pixabay)

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has released two updates to the beta versions which are now being tested with a select group of users.

According to WABetaInfo, beta testers on iOS can now experiment with sending higher resolution videos at the cost of file size. The feature preserves the video file's dimensions but still applies moderate compression.



WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.76: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out two new features: the ability to send high-quality videos and enhancements for profile icons within group chats!

These features are available to some beta testers.

When users share a high-quality video, it will be marked with a 'HD' tag to let other users know. The resolution of the shared videos has been increased to 1296 x 608, up from the previous limit of 880 x 416.

The other big update WhatsApp is testing are visual enhancements to the app's user interface. Pop-up windows that are reserved for functions such as long-press, for example, have been redesigned with rounded corners instead of the previous sharper look.

Profile icons within group chats will now display the contact's initials, in cases where the user does not have a profile photo or keeps it hidden. This will help quickly identify a user without having to look up their info in the profile.