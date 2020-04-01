App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp may soon allow use of one account on multiple devices

The same WhatsApp beta update also gives more details on the ‘Expiring Messages’ feature, formerly known as ‘disappearing messages’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last year, it was reported that WhatsApp would bring multi-device support for the same account on Android and iOS. The latest WhatsApp Android beta update hints that the feature may soon be available for users.

WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.110 brings with it some new details on the support for multiple devices feature. While the feature is still under development, screenshots uploaded by WABetaInfo suggest that the encryption key changes when a user switches from one device to another. It is unclear if the second device would be independent and not require the primary device for the user to stay online.

The tracker website notes that the feature is still under development and cannot be enabled manually by users. There is no timeline on when WhatsApp will roll out a stable update that includes the multi-device support feature.

The same WhatsApp beta update also gives more details on the ‘Expiring Messages’ feature, formerly known as ‘disappearing messages’. The report states that the expiring messages feature will be visible only to admins of a group. For individual chats, the feature will offer various options which the user can select for the app to automatically delete messages. WhatsApp will also show a ‘timer’ symbol on the profile picture when the feature is enabled in a specific chat.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:41 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #WhatsApp

