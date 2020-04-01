WhatsApp may soon allow use of one account on multiple devices

Last year, it was reported that WhatsApp would bring multi-device support for the same account on Android and iOS. The latest WhatsApp Android beta update hints that the feature may soon be available for users.

WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.110 brings with it some new details on the support for multiple devices feature. While the feature is still under development, screenshots uploaded by WABetaInfo suggest that the encryption key changes when a user switches from one device to another. It is unclear if the second device would be independent and not require the primary device for the user to stay online.

The tracker website notes that the feature is still under development and cannot be enabled manually by users. There is no timeline on when WhatsApp will roll out a stable update that includes the multi-device support feature.