Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp for iOS beta update brings dark mode on iPhone: Report

WhatsApp has been testing the feature for a while now and the recent updates hint a stable release for all users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The dark mode for WhatsApp has finally arrived on the iPhone. The much-anticipated dark user interface (UI) feature has been spotted on several beta updates on Android before making its way to iOS. 

The dark mode for WhatsApp on iOS is currently available on beta, reported MacRumors. This means that users who are a part of the TestFlight beta testing programme will be able to get access to WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone. Unfortunately, the TestFlight beta programme has been full for months and interested users cannot register to get early access to beta features.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The dark mode was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.20.30. Another screenshot uploaded by a Reddit user hints that dark mode will only be available on devices running on iOS 9.0 and later. ‘To test this app, open TestFlight on iPhone or iPod running on iOS 9.0 or later and install the update’, the description note reads.

WhatsApp for Android has been getting several beta updates that include dark mode. Recently, six new solid colour background wallpapers were spotted on WhatsApp Android beta 2.20.31. These six background wallpaper options include black, Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple and Dark Velvet.

Both the operating systems have system-wide dark mode and most apps have incorporated the feature through software updates. WhatsApp has been testing the feature for a while now and the recent updates hint a stable release for all users.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:43 am

