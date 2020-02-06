Latest WhatsApp Android beta update brings solid colour options for dark mode: Report

One of WhatsApp’s most awaited features on Android and iOS is dark mode. The feature has been spotted several times across multiple beta updates and while its official release date on WhatsApp is currently unknown, the latest WhatsApp beta update on Android hints at an imminent release.

The latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android version, 2.20.31, includes new solid colour wallpaper options for dark mode. These six background wallpaper options include black, Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple and Dark Velvet, reported WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp beta users can select either of the six colour options as their background wallpaper. Typically, a black-coloured user interface assists in saving the battery as the pixels get turned off on OLED panels. The other dark colour options may not result in the same but should be easier on the eyes in low-light situations.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is expected to offer three options for dark mode. The messaging app removed the ‘Set By Battery Saver’ option in a previous WhatsApp beta update (2.20.29). The option was said to be available on devices running on Android 9 and lower that currently do not support system-wide dark mode.