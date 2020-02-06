App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest WhatsApp Android beta update brings solid colour options for dark mode: Report

There is no word on when will dark mode on WhatsApp be available on iPhone. Android users interested in the WhatsApp beta program can register on the Google Play Beta programme or sideload the feature via the APKMirror.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of WhatsApp’s most awaited features on Android and iOS is dark mode. The feature has been spotted several times across multiple beta updates and while its official release date on WhatsApp is currently unknown, the latest WhatsApp beta update on Android hints at an imminent release.

The latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android version, 2.20.31, includes new solid colour wallpaper options for dark mode. These six background wallpaper options include black, Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple and Dark Velvet, reported WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp beta users can select either of the six colour options as their background wallpaper. Typically, a black-coloured user interface assists in saving the battery as the pixels get turned off on OLED panels. The other dark colour options may not result in the same but should be easier on the eyes in low-light situations.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is expected to offer three options for dark mode. The messaging app removed the ‘Set By Battery Saver’ option in a previous WhatsApp beta update (2.20.29). The option was said to be available on devices running on Android 9 and lower that currently do not support system-wide dark mode.

There is no word on when dark mode on WhatsApp would be available for iPhones. Android users interested in the WhatsApp beta program can register on the Google Play Beta programme or sideload the feature via the APKMirror.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #WhatsApp

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.