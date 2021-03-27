WhatsApp Chat Threads feature rolled out to select beta users on Android; here's how it works

Representative Image

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in India. The Facebook-owned messaging app in the past has introduced a bunch of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience. One such upcoming WhatsApp feature in the works is Chat Threads. According to a new report, this feature has been rolled out to select WhatsApp beta users.

The Chat Threads WhatsApp feature is available to a select number of beta users on Android, according to WABetaInfo. This means that even if you are a WhatsApp beta user, chances are that you might not have access to the feature at the moment.

To check if you have the WhatsApp Chat Threads feature, you can verify by going to WhatsApp Settings > Help> Contact us. If you have access to WhatsApp Chat Threads, you will see a dialogue box where you can type an issue you are experiencing. Once you start a thread, WhatsApp will respond in a group chat. The feature also lets you enable or disable sharing your device information and other technical details.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is currently available only to a select number of WhatsApp beta users on Android. In case you have not received the feature yet, we suggest you update to the latest beta version of the app. There is no word on the rollout of the feature on iOS devices at the moment.

WhatsApp is expected to release the feature publicly later this year.