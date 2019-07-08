App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:02 PM IST

What is Bajaj offering in the NS 125?

The NS 125 will act as a de facto successor to the discontinued LS135.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of the NS 125 in India. While the motorcycle is already available on sale in the international markets, it will be launched in India by the festive season.

The NS 125 will act as a de facto successor to the discontinued LS135. It will also be aesthetically similar to its predecessor and will be equipped with a single halogen headlight unit. The tank is also equipped with panels which extend towards the telescopic forks. It gets an upswept, matte black exhaust. Bajaj has also given the motorcycle split seats and split grab handles for the pillion.

It is expected that the NS 125 will be equipped with a disc brake in the front and a drum in the rear. It could also get a Combined Braking System (CBS) upon its launch in India. It could be powered by a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 12 PS of maximum power and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj is likely to keep the price of the Pulsar NS 125 around Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against Honda CB Shine SP and Hero Glamour i3S, among others.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #NS 125 #Pulsar #Technology #trends

