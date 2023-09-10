What are the features of Google's AI-generated search enhancements in India, its first international rollout outside of the US?

You can switch from an English result to a Hindi result by tapping the language toggle button. (Photo: Twitter)

In the United States, Google debuted the Search Generative Experience (SGE) earlier this year, incorporating generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance the search function.

In May, Google I/O unveiled Search Labs, a new way to access early search experiments, including generative AI capabilities (Search Generative Experience, or SGE). Researchers discussed the initial steps in this new search age.

On August 31, the company expanded its search feature powered by SGE (Smart Global Engine) to two other regions, namely India and Japan. These two countries are noteworthy for being the first to have access to the new AI extension outside of the US.

The recently developed add-on provides users with AI-generated responses to inquiries, enabling more interactive and conversational interactions.

Exclusive to India

India gets its unique characteristics. If you get an English result and want to hear it in Hindi, hit the language switcher; if you get a text-to-speech response, tap the 'listen' button; and soon, in conversation mode, you'll be able to tap the microphone symbol to speak your question instead of typing it.

People in India have a wide range of information demands, and Google researchers have always focused on advances that make the Search experience more natural and intuitive.

The researchers demonstrated how they are employing AI breakthroughs in India for Search that focus on the demands of bilingual users, new search capabilities using your camera, and a new speech recognition model for Hinglish users in December last year. More individuals use Google Lens in India each month than in any other country, and the percentage of Indians who utilise voice inquiries daily is nearly twice the global average.

With recent developments in generative AI, Google's engineers are rethinking the company's search engine capabilities. This cutting-edge technology lets us answer unexpected inquiries to help you navigate and understand the world's information. The search could significantly change the data structure.

Researchers are pleased to inform that SGE will be made available in English and Hindi as part of an experiment with Search Labs in India. Their plan for the next few months is to collaborate with consumers to learn from their experiences and improve the product.

Using generative AI to improve search

Researchers are taking more labour out of searching with new generative AI capabilities. You can comprehend a topic faster, uncover new opinions and ideas, and get things done more quickly. Finding an answer more quickly can assist in smoothing the path of discovery, especially for novice internet users who are frequently overwhelmed by the amount of information available online.

The SGE includes India-specific features:

You can switch from an English result to a Hindi result by tapping the language toggle button, listen to the response with Text-To-Speech by tapping the 'Listen' button, and — coming soon — you can tap the microphone icon in conversational mode to ask follow-up questions instead of typing them. The researchers added these characteristics to the search generative experience to make it more intuitive and straightforward for individuals to find the information they need while searching.

This platform incorporates a diverse array of perspectives and references.

The researchers are aware of individuals' inclination to seek perspectives from others to make informed choices. Consequently, they have developed novel experiences that prioritise and draw attention to online information, facilitating individuals' exploration of the subject matter they are studying. For instance, a concise overview is advantageous for exploring a subject. In contrast, a wide-ranging compilation of online suggestions provides a more accessible means to delve into various content from other websites. The researchers are dedicated to maintaining the flow of useful traffic to multiple websites on the internet while they integrate generative AI into the Search system.

Advertisements

The researchers claim that advertisements play a crucial role in the functioning of the internet, facilitating the discovery of pertinent products and services by individuals. Within this novel generative encounter, 'Search advertisements' will persist in their presence within designated advertising spaces across the page. The researchers will stay dedicated to promoting openness in advertisements and ensuring their differentiation from organic search results. When Search advertisements are displayed, they will consistently showcase their superior, clear and transparent ad labels, prominently featuring the "Sponsored" label in bold black text.