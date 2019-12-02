Vivo's invite for December 9 event hints launch of V17 in India

Vivo has sent out media invites for a launch event on December 9 in India. The invite does not mention the smartphone’s name that Vivo would launch. However, the invite image and past rumours hint that Vivo would launch the V17 next week in India.

Vivo’s invite poster for the December 9 launch event only shows a smartphone with a punch-hole display. Based on previous leaks, it is likely that Vivo would launch the V17 in India with a punch-hole screen. The smartphone is already available in Russia but sports a water-drop notch instead of a punch-hole screen.

The rest of Vivo V17’s specifications are likely to remain the same as the Russian variant. The smartphone will reportedly be available for Rs 22,000 in India.

The Russian variant of the V17 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 1080*2340 resolution and an 83.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 404 PPI density.

The diamond-shaped quad-cameras on the back feature a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The water-drop notch (punch-hole display in India) houses a 32MP front-facing camera.