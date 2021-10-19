Vivo Y3s (2021) launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek G35 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition): All you need to know

Vivo recently dropped the Y3s 2021 in India. The Vivo Y3s (2021) is a budget handset that runs on Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone also features a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.

Vivo Y3s (2021) Price in India

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs 9,490 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The device arrives in Pearl White, Mint Green, and Starry Blue colour options. The phone is already available on Vivo India’s E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Vivo Y3s (2021) Specs

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Y3s (2021) sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

For optics, the Y3s gets a single 13 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on the back. The module also houses an LED flash. On the front, the notch features a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y3s (2021) packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of gaming and up to 19 hours of HD streaming. The Vivo Y3s runs on Android 11 Go Edition based on Funtouch OS. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a microUSB port, and more. The phone also supports Face Unlock.