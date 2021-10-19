MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y3s (2021) launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek G35 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition): All you need to know

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs 9,490 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB model.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

Vivo recently dropped the Y3s 2021 in India. The Vivo Y3s (2021) is a budget handset that runs on Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone also features a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.

Vivo Y3s (2021) Price in India 

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs 9,490 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The device arrives in Pearl White, Mint Green, and Starry Blue colour options. The phone is already available on Vivo India’s E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Vivo Y3s (2021) Specs 

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Y3s (2021) sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

Close

For optics, the Y3s gets a single 13 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on the back. The module also houses an LED flash. On the front, the notch features a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y3s (2021) packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of gaming and up to 19 hours of HD streaming. The Vivo Y3s runs on Android 11 Go Edition based on Funtouch OS. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a microUSB port, and more. The phone also supports Face Unlock.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Oct 19, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.