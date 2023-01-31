English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X90 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of February 3 launch date

    The Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ first debuted in China in November 2022.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 31, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 series is hitting global markets soon. More recently, the global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro was recently leaked online. The Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ first debuted in China in November 2022.


    Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) recently shared the specifications of the global version of the Vivo X90 Pro. The image shared by the tipster gives us a detailed look at the Vivo X90 Pro’s specifications.

    Guglani previously leaked the global launch date for the Vivo X90 series, which will reportedly take place on February 3. The tipster’s poster confirmed the Vivo X90 Pro will opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with Vivo’s custom V2 imaging chip.