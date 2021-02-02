Vivo S9 with 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset reportedly launching on March 6

Last month, MediaTek announced two new Dimensity chipsets based on the 6nm process. While Realme confirmed it would be launching the first smartphone powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Chinese OEM Vivo might deliver the first smartphone with the second 6nm chip, the Dimensity 1100.

The Vivo S9 with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset previously appeared on Google Play Console. The listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, revealed a phone with model number Vivo V2072A. The Vivo S9 will also come with up to 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 with OriginOS on top.

Other expected specifications of the Vivo S9 include an AMOLED display and a sizeable battery. The Vivo S9 will likely follow in the footsteps of the Vivo S7, the latter of which has a 5G chipset, AMOLED panel, five cameras in total, and fast-charging support.

The Play Console listing suggests that the Vivo S9’s display will have an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 480ppi. The phone might feature a similar wide notch in the front, which houses two camera sensors.

According to a tipster on the Chinese social media website, Weibo suggests that the Vivo S9 will be released on March 6. However, there is no word on international availability as the company’s ‘S-series’ are rarely made available outside China.