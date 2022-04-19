English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Tune into a special webinar on ‘Recasting the Spot Gold Trade in India’, today at 4 pm. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo S15e launching on April 25 alongside Vivo X80 series: All you need to know

    The Vivo S15e will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The phone will also have a 50 MP primary rear camera as part of a dual or triple-camera setup.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 19, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

    Vivo recently made a major announcement that it would be releasing its flagship X80 series in China on April 25. However, the Vivo X80 series isn’t the only thing launching on April 25, the company will also reveal a mid-tier Vivo S15e on the same day.

    The Vivo S15e is arriving in China on April 25 at 07:00 pm local time. While there are rumours that the company will also launch the Vivo S15 and S15 Pro, only the Vivo S15e has been listed on the company’s official Chinese website.

    The listing reveals that the Vivo S15e will be available in white, blue, and black colours. The listing also confirms that the phone will have three rear cameras housed in two circular cutouts, while the selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch on the front.

    The official website also unveils a few specifications of the upcoming Vivo S15e. The phone will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Additionally, it will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone will also have a 50 MP primary rear camera as part of a dual or triple-camera setup.

    Additionally, Vivo also notes that the S15e will use the same Exynos 1080 5nm SoC found on the Chinese version of the Vivo X70 Pro. Vivo should reveal more details about the S15e in the coming days.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Vivo X80 series launch set to take place on April 25: All you need to know



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Exynos #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 02:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.