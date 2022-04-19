Vivo S15e launching on April 25 alongside Vivo X80 series: All you need to know

Vivo recently made a major announcement that it would be releasing its flagship X80 series in China on April 25. However, the Vivo X80 series isn’t the only thing launching on April 25, the company will also reveal a mid-tier Vivo S15e on the same day.

The Vivo S15e is arriving in China on April 25 at 07:00 pm local time. While there are rumours that the company will also launch the Vivo S15 and S15 Pro, only the Vivo S15e has been listed on the company’s official Chinese website.

The listing reveals that the Vivo S15e will be available in white, blue, and black colours. The listing also confirms that the phone will have three rear cameras housed in two circular cutouts, while the selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch on the front.

The official website also unveils a few specifications of the upcoming Vivo S15e. The phone will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Additionally, it will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone will also have a 50 MP primary rear camera as part of a dual or triple-camera setup.

Additionally, Vivo also notes that the S15e will use the same Exynos 1080 5nm SoC found on the Chinese version of the Vivo X70 Pro. Vivo should reveal more details about the S15e in the coming days.





