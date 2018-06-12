Vivo Nex S, Nex A launched; features full-screen display, pop-up front camera

The world’s first all-screen smartphone Vivo Nex S was finally launched in China on June 12. The phone sports a bezel-less display with no notch and a screen to body ratio of 91.24%.

The phone has been launched in two versions – Vivo Nex S with Snapdragon 845 SoC and an affordable Vivo Nex A with Snapdragon 710. While Nex A is priced at 3,898 yuan (approximately Rs 41,000), the Nex S, which is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants is priced at 4,498 yuan (approximately Rs 47,300) and 4,998 yuan (about Rs 52,000), respectively.

Vivo Nex S features

Vivo Nex S was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year as the Vivo Apex and soon gadget fans across were waiting to get their hands on the device. With features like in-display fingerprint sensor, retractable selfie camera and “screen soundcasting technology” wherein the screen vibrates to create sound, the smartphone became the talk of town.

Specifications

The phone sports a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316*1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, the device features 8GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

For photography, there is a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the rear with sensor aperture rate of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. At the front there is a retractable 8MP front camera. The front camera has an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 loaded on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the security front, the phone has a game-changing third generation under-display fingerprint sensor. Other features include a 4000 mAh battery, AI-based virtual assistant named Jovi, dedicated Jovi button, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 port Bluetooth 5.0, 7.1-channel 3D audio.

Vivo Nex A specs and features

Nex A shares the same 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED Super AMOLED display as the beefier Nex S. The device is powered by a more modest Snapdragon 710 processor along with 6GB RAM and a 128 GB storage.

The device also sports the same cameras at the rear, however there is no retractable front camera. Another major difference is the absence of the under-display fingerprint sensor. The device sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead.