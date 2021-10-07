MARKET NEWS

Twitter will now warn you before participating in a heated conversation

If a conversation gets intense, Twitter will prompt you before you join.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
The company is currently testing these prompts on iOS and Android

Twitter, in an effort to combat the toxic nature of some of the conversations on its platform, is testing new prompts on iOS and Android, that will warn users before jumping into the fray.

The prompts will trigger when conversations on topics get heated and will warn you before you decide to tweet your mind. It's also testing prompts that might warn you, if it thinks you might tweet something offensive or will ask you to reconsider before sharing an article, it thinks you haven't read.

Warnings and prompts are Twitter's way of controlling heated discussion on its platform, one that has been mired by accusations of harassment and abuse. It would be interesting to see how these prompts affect the experience, wading through multiple warnings can't be good for users after all.

Twitter has clarified that this is a "work in progress," and will likely go through many iterations before it's rolled out to the general public.

In other news, Twitter just sold app advertisement firm MoPub for a little more than a billion dollars.

Related stories

"The sale of MoPub is all about increased focus, redirecting our resources and delivering faster growth in a number of key areas," Twitter revenue product lead Bruce Falck said in a release.
Tags: #social media #Twitter
first published: Oct 7, 2021 05:54 pm

