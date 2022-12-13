Twitter Blue subscription will require a phone number for verification

Twitter recently announced the relaunch of a revamped Twitter Blue. During the relaunch, Twitter also updated its terms of service, requiring users who purchase the subscription service to verify their phone numbers.



we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50

— Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

According to Twitter , users who purchase a Twitter Blue subscription will be prompted to verify their phone numbers. TechCrunch also reported that the company may prevent users who have changed their handle (username), display name or profile picture within the last seven days from purchasing the Twitter Blue subscription.

The updated terms of service mentioned, “Twitter accounts that haven’t been active within the last 30 days or that have changed their profile photo, display name, or username (aka @handle) within the previous seven days may also be unable to sign up. Subscribers will also need a verified phone number.”

This seems like a step in the right direction as several bots and importers took advantage of Elon Musk’s modifications to Twitter’s Verification system that allowed users to verify account with a Blue subscription. The move cost American pharmaceutical company – Eli Lilly and Co billions of dollars because a fake account, verified with a blue tick, claimed insulin was free.

Twitter’s Blue subscription service will set you back $8 per month for Android users and $11 per month for iOS users. The revamped Twitter Blue service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and get a blue checkmark post account verification. The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a grey checkmark.