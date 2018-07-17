App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Truecaller introduces call recording functionality for Android users

Android users can make use of the recording feature via the Truecaller app by toggling the “ON” button

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Caller ID and call tracking mobile application Truecaller on Monday introduced a call recording feature for the premium users of its Android app.

The new feature will enable users to report any kind of malicious calls such as calls from fraudulent companies.

All users get a 14-day free of cost trial period. Although, the user will have to subscribe for a premium membership if they wish to continue using the feature after the end of the trial period.

Highlights of the feature

>Records conversation easily between the caller and the receiver.
>No communication hinderance as users can directly switch on the call record option from the app whenever they receive a call.
>The option is currently available to every user for a period of 14 days as a free trial.

>After 14 days you will need to subscribe to premium membership to make use of this feature.

The recordings in Truecaller will get stored in your Android device, and these can be accessed from the storage folder. The feature can be very useful in certain incidents - to keep track of conversations between friends, family and colleagues, or listen to that preview an interview in case you missed out on an important detail

Most phones carry a call recording facility so this add-on feature will just enable you to keep a better track of your calls with recordings through a single app.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:41 pm

