Today in AI: Wipro launches AI centre in IIT Delhi, Gen AI solutions startup raises $15 million and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Wipro launches generative AI centre of excellence at IIT-Delhi

Information Technology services major Wipro on August 16 announced that it is launching a centre of excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

In July, Wipro said it will be investing $1 billion in AI over the next three years and it also planned to train its 2.5 lakh employees on AI. Read more

Cisco touts market share wins, AI potential as revenue forecast disappoints

Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems' CEO talked up market share wins and AI opportunities, as he moved to allay fears over slowing growth after a disappointing annual revenue forecast.

The remarks helped the company's shares reverse course in extended trading to rise more than 2% on August 16. Read more.

Gen AI solutions startup DynamoFL raises $15 million led by Nexus Venture Partners, Canapi Ventures

DynamoFL, a privacy- and compliance-focused generative AI solutions startup announced that it has raised $15.1 million in a series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and Canapi Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the startup's team of machine learning scientists and privacy experts to continue to grow DynamoFL’s technology moat in privacy-preserving generative AI. Read more.

Open justice: How Supreme Court took help of AI, other tech to ensure better access

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 hailed Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s efforts to take help of AI, other tech to ensure better accessibility.

Live transcription with the aid of AI was primarily used in commercial arbitrations abroad. Read more.