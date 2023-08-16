Wipro launches generative AI centre of excellence at IIT-Delhi

Wipro said it will “support foundational and applied research, nurture talent, and expand the state of the art in this critical field.”

Information Technology services major Wipro on August 16 announced that is launching a centre of excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi.

In July, Wipro said it will be investing $1 billion in AI over the next three years, as part of which it also planned to train its 2.5 lakh employees on AI.

The centre of excellence is a part of this $1 billion commitment, Wipro said in a statement.

In a statement, Wipro said the centre will be a hub for research and development and will bring “Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scale real-world problems”. Teams at the centre will jointly work on building solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies.

"This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems,” said Subha Tatavarti, Wipro’s Chief Technology Officer.

Professor Mausam, Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Wipro to create new learning and growth opportunities for our students. Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments. Ultimately, our partnership with Wipro will be a win-win for everyone, and significantly contribute to India’s advancement in these critical new technology fields.”

Wipro has previously said that it has been investing in a generative AI centre of excellence, as well as conducting research with leading academic institutions for over two years.