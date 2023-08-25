English
    Today in AI: Microsoft president calls for more AI regulation, Nvidia introduces DLSS 3.5 and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey


    Some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hint at things like AI noise removal from videos.


    • According to a post on X by Mishaal Rahman, some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hint at things like AI noise removal from videos.

    • There are also hints of some sort of AI-based group photo feature that will merge "everyone's best shot with your phone's AI technology, so everyone looks great" or if someone's distracted during a group snap then the "phone's AI can still make it into a perfect group photo".

    Microsoft president for regulatory blueprint on AI; says need for clarity around goals, principles of AI regulation


    People want to be confident that this new technology, AI, will remain under human control, he said.


    • Microsoft President Brad Smith on Friday asserted the need for "real clarity" around goals and principles of AI regulation, as he called for a "regulatory blueprint" which will require action at the private sector, national and global levels.

    • "They have seen too many science fiction movies that turned out the other way. And as we are creating what feels like part of science fiction, we need companies and regulator to focus on that," Smith said at B20 Summit India 2023.

    Nvidia introduces AI-enhanced DLSS 3.5 for all RTX graphics cards


    DLSS 3.5 promises to boost frame rates in ray tracing applications.


    • DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based image upscaling technique that allows games to run at a lower resolution for performance but upscales the image quality at roughly the same detail as if it were running at a higher resolution.

    • With DLSS 3.5's AI-based Ray Reconstruction technique, Nvidia is promising a major boost in games that use the path-tracing pipeline.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #Microsoft #NVIDIA #today in AI
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 06:54 pm

