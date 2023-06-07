Today in AI: Instagram working on AI chatbots, Google adds Smart Compose to Chat and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Can SMEs use leverage technologies like AI for a competitive edge?

SMEs can leverage such technologies as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to gain a competitive edge and drive innovation.





AI-powered tools are useful for data analysis, customer personalisation, and process automation. It is being used in factory floors, marketing and HR today.



AI can help leaders make data-driven decisions, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency.



Google brings the Smart Compose feature to Chat

Smart Compose is a machine learning-based predictive text system that offers users tailored phrases and words in context to what you write. The feature first debuted in Gmail and Google Docs.





Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian, and will be available to all users on the web starting July 11, 2023. Google says the feature will be switched on by default. It will be available for both Personal and Business accounts.



Instagram could be working on an AI chatbot

According to leaks, users will be able to choose between 30 different personality types and be able to add the agent to their conversations by tagging it.

