Today in AI: Google Search has an AI grammar check, Zoom reverses AI data policy after blowback and more

Zoom reverses terms of service after blowback over AI data policy

In a blog post, Zoom's chief product officer Smita Hashim wrote that Zoom will seek consent before using customer data for AI training.





According to StackDiary, the changes were made in March quietly, and as per the agreement it gave Zoom rights to collect and store data, "for any purpose, to the extent and in the manner permitted under applicable law". Zoom updated the agreement to give itself rights to use customer data to train its AI systems, "including training and tuning of algorithms and models".



In a blog post, Zoom's Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim wrote that Zoom will seek consent before using customer data for AI training, and it will be "used solely to improve the performance and accuracy of these AI services".



Google Search now has grammar check, powered by generative AI

To use it, simply type in a phrase or a sentence in the Search box and add "grammar check", "check grammar" or "grammar checker" at the end.





Google says that, "You're likely to get a grammar check result when you include "grammar check" in your search or if Search understands that "you want a grammar check".



The feature is limited to English for now. Google also points out that it uses AI systems to check grammar and it "might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences".



Microsoft releases Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile

There is a catch, however. Microsoft said that users on Edge will "unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser".

