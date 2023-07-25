Today in AI: ChatGPT on Android, tool to check AI photo manipulation, Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari, and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT for Android this week; sign-ups begin

The US-based AI firm is also anticipated to incorporate a new feature - customised instructions - into its ChatGPT app.





Sam Altman-led OpenAI revealed that it will soon unveil the Android version of ChatGPT. On July 22, the company shared the news through a tweet. It has also provided a pre-order page on the Google Play Store to assist users in registering for installation as soon as the application is ready.



The US-based AI firm is also anticipated to incorporate a new feature - "customised instructions" - into its ChatGPT app. This will empower app users to give particular instructions and information to the chatbot.



Microsoft is testing Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome with select users

Previously, the chatbot was limited to Microsoft's Bing browser and this change will make it available to a broader set of users.





Microsoft has begun rolling out Bing Chat, the company's AI Chatbot based on OpenAI's GPT-4 model, to Apple's Safari browser and Google's Chrome web browser.



There are some limitations put on the chatbot for Chrome and Safari. According to WindowsLatest, Bing Chat on Chrome is limited to only five messages per conversation instead of 30 on Microsoft Edge. The character count is limited to 2000 instead of 3000 as on Microsoft's browser.



MIT's new tool 'PhotoGuard' to help check AI manipulation

PhotoGuard prevents misuse of your photos by altering pixels in an image in a way that makes it difficult for the AI to understand.

