Microsoft is testing Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome with select users

Currently, the chatbot is being tested with a limited set of users.(Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft has begun rolling out Bing Chat, the company's AI Chatbot based on OpenAI's GPT-4 model, to Apple's Safari browser and Google's Chrome web browser.

Previously, the chatbot was limited to Microsoft's Bing browser and this change will make it available to a broader set of users. According to Stat Counter, Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the world with a massive 62.5 percent market share. Apple's Safari is in second place with a 20.5 percent market share.

Despite Microsoft's best efforts to promote the Edge browser, it remains in third place with a 5.28 percent market share.

Even though it has not been officially announced, Microsoft's director of communications, Caitlin Roulston confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is, "flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers."

Currently, the chatbot is being tested with a limited set of users. People who received access to the test confirmed that they received a pop-up in Windows 10 or 11 asking them if they would like to participate in the test.

There are some limitations put on the chatbot for Chrome and Safari. According to WindowsLatest, Bing Chat on Chrome is limited to only five messages per conversation instead of 30 on Microsoft Edge. The character count is limited to 2000 instead of 3000 as on Microsoft's browser.