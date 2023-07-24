OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT for Android this week; sign-ups begin

OpenAI's announcement comes nearly two months after the AI chatbot's launch for iOS users early this May.

Android users can now finally have a taste of the ChatGPT experience, with OpenAI gearing up to roll out its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, on the platform this week.

In a much welcomed announcement, Sam Altman-led OpenAI revealed that it will soon unveil the Android version of ChatGPT. On July 22, the company shared the news through a tweet. It has also provided a pre-order page on the Google Play Store to assist users in registering for installation as soon as the application is ready.



Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

OpenAI's announcement comes nearly two months after the AI chatbot's launch for iOS users early this May. Though the company has not provided any specific timeline for the launch, it is anticipated to roll out the Android version in the United States initially.

Android users, eagerly waiting for the ChatGPT launch, can now register for pre-order on the Google Play Store. On signing up, they will receive a notification the moment the app goes live.

The US-based AI firm is also anticipated to incorporate a new feature - "customised instructions" - into its ChatGPT app. This will empower app users to give particular instructions and information to the chatbot. The information will be then stored in its app bank for future conversations. Users can modify or remove the information stored, thus gaining control over their interactions with the AI chatbot.

At present, this feature is in the Beta stage, available only for Plus plan subscribers. The company, however, intends to make it available for all users in the near future.

Of late, OpenAI has been making efforts to bolster the safety and transparency of its tools with organic initiatives, including content watermarking. It has been, nevertheless, under the scanner owing to concerns raised in view of misinformation generated by its AI.

The company recently rolled out the Bing integration for its Plus plan users exclusively. With the recent update, users can now access Bing search results within the app directly, thus streamlining the process of obtaining information.

The history search feature of the app has also been upgraded, simplifying users' access to past conversations with the chatbot and helping continue discussions without interruptions.