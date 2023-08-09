Today in AI: Apple Music has a new 'Discovery Station', OpenAI will allow websites to block its web crawler bot and Spotify expands DJ AI to more countries

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Apple Music gets a 'Discovery Station' to help you find new songs, artistes

Apple has added a new 'Discovery Station' to Apple Music, which is designed to find new songs based on listening history. The Cupertino-based technology giant hasn't officially announced the feature yet but most users have seen the Spotify kind of station on mobile, desktop and web apps.



The station is available as an option in the 'Listen Now' tab under the category 'Stations for You'. Unlike the 'Personal Music Station', which generates a playlist based on the songs users have listened to and liked, 'Discovery Station' focuses on songs the user might not have heard but may like.



Under fire, OpenAI allows websites to block bot that mines data

OpenAI is facing lawsuits which claim that the ChatGPT maker has been illegally mining data from online sources to train its bot.





OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, will allow websites to block its web crawler, GPTBot, which is used to scrape online data for training artificial intelligence (AI) models.



While OpenAI maintains that it uses publicly available data to train its models, some lawsuits against the company disagree. There are also concerns on how licensed data like images, videos, music etc are sourced, as they have serious copyright implications.



Spotify expands DJ AI feature to more countries

The feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to sort through your music library and find music that you might be interested in.

