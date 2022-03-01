TikTok is expanding the maximum length of videos on the platform to 10 minutes

Short-form video platform TikTok is intruding on YouTube territory with its latest announcement. TikTok is expanding the maximum length for uploaded videos to 10 minutes. TikTok has been testing the feature for quite a while and introduced a three-minute video feature last July.

Videos on TikTok were originally only 15 seconds in length, following which, the platform increased it to 60 seconds. However, the 10-minute length makes it the largest increase on the platform to date. TikTok users around the world will now be able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

Increasing the length of uploads will give creators more time and flexibility when filming different content. While TikTok’s meteoric rise to popularity came due to the infinite stream of short videos that were tailored to grab attention, the new 10-minute videos will allow users to explore lengthy videos.

The move will also allow TikTok to compete with YouTube, which is primarily lengthier videos, and perhaps capture older audiences. The move also aims to increase the overall engagement time on the app.