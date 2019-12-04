This smartphone offers a stock Android 10 experience under Rs 5,000

Unlike most Chinese smartphone maker who provides excellent hardware at affordable prices at the expense of software, Umidigi is taking a different route. The Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer is offering a very-affordable phone with stock Android.

The new Umidigi A3S features a promotional price of $59.99 (Approximately Rs 4,300). The A3S runs on stock Android 10 out of the box. The phone will be available on December 9 through AliExpress. It’s worth noting that $60 is a promotional price and the phone will retail for $80 (Approx. Rs 5,800) in the long term.

The A3S packs a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which may not be that fast, but is built on the 12nm processor that will offer slight power efficiency gains at this price point. Additionally, the phone also features a 3,950 mAh battery that’s pretty good at this price range. The micro-USB port can be used for charging the device.

Despite its low cost, the A3S manages dual cameras on the back as well as a fingerprint reader. Umidigi offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the wide notch houses a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. The A3S also rocks 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone also features dual LTE connectivity and a 3.5mm-headphone jack.

Custom skins can either be a hit or miss. In the case of smaller smartphone makers like Umidigi, this isn’t a risk worth taking. Moreover, half-baked Android skins coupled with entry-level hardware makes the whole smartphone experience really bad, which is already a huge reason to buy the Umidigi A3S.