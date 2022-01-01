MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

PM Narendra Modi launches blockchain-based digital degrees at IIT-Kanpur, we test out PlayGo's N37 wireless headphones, take a look at five trends that will shape India's technology sector in 2022 and more

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
A roundup of the big news makers this week

A roundup of the big news makers this week

PlayGo from World of Play is an Indian audio brand that is known for its range of affordable and mid-tier earphones and headphones. Last month, the company launched the PlayGo N37, a pair of budget neckband style Bluetooth earphones. On one hand, it is hard not to appreciate the solid audio performance, fast charging, excellent build quality, and voice assistant support. But I did experience some audio issues and the sound could use some fine-tuning. The earphones also lack any app support, so you can't use an equaliser or customise the controls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

The technology-enabled India growth story is globally acknowledged, rising on the shoulders of the IT industry and the Indian appetite for technology adoption. As a result, $35-36 billion has entered the system in 2021 alone and has resulted in an acceleration of trends already put in motion over the last decade and further speeded up by the pandemic. 2022 will supercharge this trajectory.

Indian smartphone industry might have hit speed bumps on component supply crunch but the resilient sector is poised to see 190-200 million shipments in 2022 with more 5G devices vying for consumers' attention. CyberMedia Research (CMR) Analyst Industry Intelligence Group Anand Priya Singh estimated the smartphone shipments to hover around a similar level of 187-190 million in 2022 with a further uptick in 5G device shipments, growing 129 per cent year-on-year from 28 million in 2021 to around 64 million in 2022.

India's top video streaming platforms expanded beyond the big cities in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a surge in viewership and watch-time. This expansion also led to these platforms tapping original programming in various Indian languages to fulfil growing demand for digital content and attract more users.

Close

Samsung has revealed that the opening month sales of their new flagship foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 - was more than they managed to earn selling foldable devices in the entirety of 2020. Both devices were a hit with customers and critics, right out of the gate. The phones improved and iterated upon their predecessors, giving customers a fresh new design and updated hardware. What makes this interesting is that these phones aren't exactly cheap, with prices in excess of Rs 1,00,000 for the Fold 3 but that didn't stop buyers. A combination of a fresh design and some power features like support for the S-Pen, proved to be a winning combination.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #blockchain #cryptocurrency #IIT Kanpur #Narendra Modi #Online streaming services #PlayGo N37 wireless headphones #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 #Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
first published: Jan 1, 2022 11:08 am

