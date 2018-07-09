Thailand cave rescue: Elon Musk shares video of 'kid-size submarine'

Billionaire Elon Musk and his team of engineers have developed a rescue pod that may be able to help rescue the Thai boys and their football coach, trapped in a cave in Thailand.

On Sunday, Musk shared a video of the pod being tested in a swimming pool in Los Angeles, US.



Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

In the tweet, Musk said that the ‘kid-size’ submarine was en-route to Thailand along with a group of engineers and was expected to reach there in 17 hours.

In another tweet, the SpaceX founder said, “Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does."

"Got more great feedback from Thailand. Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust,” Musk added in another tweet.

In another video, a man can be seen emerging from the pod.

Operations resumed on Monday to rescue nine boys and the coach who remain stranded in the cave. On Sunday, the first four boys were rescued and were taken to a hospital in Chiang Rai for evaluation.

The boys, all aged between 11-16, along with their 25-year-old coach were stranded when they went exploring in the cave complex. Monsoon flooding blocked their exit route and prevented rescuers from reaching them for nearly 10 days.