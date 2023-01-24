Tecno Spark Go (2023) entry-level smartphone launched in India for Rs 6,999

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) has officially been unveiled in India. The Tecno Spark Go (2023) is an entry-level smartphone with a large battery, fingerprint reader, dual cameras, and Android 12.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) Price in India

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The handset comes in Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colours. Tecno’s budget smartphone is already available for purchase in India through various retail outlets.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset also comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 12 based on Tecno’s custom HiOS 12 skin on top.

For optics, the handset gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a secondary AI lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Tecno Spark Go (2023) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with 480 nits of brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the panel boasts a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.