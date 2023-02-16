Tecno Pop 7 Pro budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon India from February 22. The handset comes in Endless Black and Uyuni Blue colour options.

Tecno recently dropped a new budget smartphone in China, which has now been launched in India too. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro houses MediaTek chipset, large battery, Android 12 (Go Edition), and more.

Here's a lowdown on the the latest entry-level smartphone by Tecno:

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 6,799 for the base 2GB/64GB model, while the 3GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 7,299. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon India from February 22. The handset comes in Endless Black and Uyuni Blue colour options.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The Pop 7 Pro also features 64GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Additionally, up to 3GB of unused storage can be utilized as virtual RAM to improve performance.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 480 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. Tecno’s latest budget smartphone runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box with HiOS 11.0 on top. For optics, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro gets a dual-rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a secondary AI lens.

On the front, there’s a 5 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options in the handset include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Tecno’s new affordable smartphone supports face unlock and comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance.