Tecno Phantom X launched with 50 MP Triple Cameras, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 48 MP Dual Selfie Cameras

While Tecno is a brand associated with entry-level and mid-range smartphones, the brand recently unveiled its first smartphone tailored to more upscale segments. The Tecno Phantom X does not necessarily use a flagship chipset, but the phone gets an impressive display and camera setup.

The Tecno Phantom X is powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Phantom X sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, curved sides, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, there’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, while the phone can be unlocked through a built-in fingerprint reader.

For optics, the phone gets a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50 MP primary shooter with a large 1/1.3” sensor and an f/1.85 lens. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP telephoto shooter that doubles as a portrait camera and a third 8 MP ultrawide lens. The camera setup is backed by an LED flash, Dual Pixel, and Laser autofocus.

On the front, there’s a pill-shaped cutout for a 48 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. It is worth noting that this is the first time a telephoto unit has shown up on a Tecno smartphone. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and more. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11.

Lastly, the phone is available in Monet's Summer and Starry Night Blue colour options. As of now, the pricing and availability of the Phantom X have not been made available.