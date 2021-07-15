Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek SoCs, 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display

Tecno just dropped the Camon 17 series in India. The Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro feature high-refresh-rate displays, MediaTek Helio G series chipsets, and a sizeable battery with fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 17 Series Price in India

The Tecno Camon 17’s price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The Tecno Camon 17 Pro will set you back Rs 16,999 for the single 8GB/128GB configuration. The Tecno Camon 17 series will go on sale exclusively on Amazon on July 26 during Prime Day 2021. Tecno is also offering a pair of Tecno Ear Buds 1 free with the Camon 17 Pro.

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is available in a single Arctic Down colour option. The vanilla Camon 17 is available in three colours including Frost Silver, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Specs

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Camon 17 Pro opts for a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 48 MP selfie camera. The Camon 17 Pro also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dual speakers. It ships with Android 11 OS with the HIOS 7.6 skin.

Tecno Camon 17 Specs

The Tecno Camon 17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Camon 17 opts for a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third AI lens. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Camon 17 gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a single speaker. It ships with Android 11 OS with the HIOS 7.6 skin.