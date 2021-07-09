When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? What are the deals in store?

Source: Twitter/@AmazonNews_IN

Amazon India on July 8 announced it's annual Prime Day sale which will be live for two days i.e. July 26 and July 27. The sale will start at midnight 12 am on July 26. This will be the 5th anniversary of Amazon Prime in India.

The e-commerce giant is set to offer several deals across categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more to Prime members during the two day event.

The company also said that it will also launch new products from big brands and MSMEs on its online platform.

During the lead-up to the two-day shopping festival, lakhs of local and small sellers on Amazon will be creating special deals for customers from July 8 till July 24, 2021, it said.

Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10 percent cashback up to INR 150* on their Prime Day purchases and more.

Amazon further said that on Prime Day, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover and enjoy deals on unique products across categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

Speaking about the sale, Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, said, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

The sale was originally planned for the month of June but due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India it was postponed.

Here are some of the exciting deals:

Smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M51, Apple iPhone 11, Xiaomi Mi 11X, iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are confirmed to be available with a discounted price tag.

You will also get offers on laptops, speakers, wearables, tablets, printers, cameras, and more.

There are best deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 50 percent off; the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will be on sale for the first time ever this Prime Day.

There is Save Big with 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions.

Prime members can also enjoy unlimited 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Over 300 new product launches from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, FCUK, Max, Woodland, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, The Moms Co, Hasbro, Nescafe, Surf Excel, Dabur, Baidyanath, Cadbury, Himalaya, Whirlpool, IFB, LG and more available in India - first to Prime members.

You will also unique offers and deals from hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad, over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, 680,000+ women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli, 50,000+ neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon and lakhs of other small sellers from all over India.

Over 2000 new products launches from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics from Action Pro, fashion products from Navlik, beauty products from The Man Company, jewellery sets from Satyamani, grocery from Chai Point, Khadi, handmade products from Shabari Emporium, and many more

Prime members are also in for a mega entertainment treat, as Prime Video has announced the world premiere of much anticipated movies across multiple languages. The stellar line-up includes Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil).

The Prime Day entertainment line-up will mark the launch of season 2 of the popular Amazon Original Series – Hostel Daze on July 23.

Connoisseurs of international cinema can stream the global hit - Judas and the Black Messiah, while adults and kids alike can enjoy the nostalgic return of one of the most beloved rivalries in history with Tom and Jerry: The Movie.

Currently, the Amazon Prime membership is available at Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime. The membership gives users access to special sale deals, free delivery, access to Music and Prime videos, and more.

Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50 percent off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50 percent cashback.