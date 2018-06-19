Suzuki release Jimny photos but keeps performance specs under wraps

The Suzuki Jimny is finally getting an update after 20 years and the Japanese auto giant has officially released some pictures of the mini-SUV. Suzuki's website shows the car with European specs, which will be released in other markets as the Jimny Sierra.

The Jimny will continue to use the ladder frame construction and would remain a two-door model. This mini-SUV seems to be carrying over designs of yore. Now, where we see smoother, curvier SUVs, the Jimny continues to be boxy. The 5-slat front grille houses round headlights and separate turn indicators. The bumper looks beefy with numerous functions. The rear of the car is given a retro look and has the spare wheel hanging on the door.

On the inside, everything shouts retro except for the huge touchscreen infotainment system sitting at the top of the centre console. The rest has a more modern retro look. All buttons and knobs are housed in boxy compartments. The air conditioner vents are round and sit pretty on either side of the car. The passenger side dashboard gets a minimal look, also reminiscent of older cars.

However, details of the performance figures have not yet been released by Suzuki, but we do know that the Jimny will be available in a range of engine options along with off-road capability just like its predecessors. It will be available in an array of colours and going by the current trend of small SUVs doing well in India, it seems like the Jimny should attract many buyers.