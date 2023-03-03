Snapchat will let you pause Streaks but it will be free just once

(Representational Image)

Snapchat is allowing users to pause Snapchat Streaks, once for free.

Snapchat Streaks is a gaming system that encourages a user and a friend to take photos of each other. If you snap photos for consecutive days it becomes a streak, and the longer you maintain that the higher your overall Snapchat score.

Streaks are popular but the problem is if you miss even a day of taking photos, you lose that Streak.

Snap Inc is rolling out a way for users to pause Streaks in a test phase. Snapchat will allow users to pause one Streak for free but subsequent uses require Streak Restores, which need to be bought separately for 99 cents in the US.

Users can also sign up for Snapchat+, the company's subscription service which will soon get the ability to freeze Streaks.

Recently, Snapchat rolled out a customized AI bot called My AI, which is based on OpenAI's GPT technology that also powers ChatGPT.