English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Snapchat will let you pause Streaks but it will be free just once

    Users will have to pay to get Streak Restores either by paying $0.99 per restore or sign up for Snapchat+

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    (Representational Image)

    Snapchat is allowing users to pause Snapchat Streaks, once for free.

    Snapchat Streaks is a gaming system that encourages a user and a friend to take photos of each other. If you snap photos for consecutive days it becomes a streak, and the longer you maintain that the higher your overall Snapchat score.

    Also Read | US House committee clears bill that could lead to a TikTok ban

    Streaks are popular but the problem is if you miss even a day of taking photos, you lose that Streak.

    Snap Inc is rolling out a way for users to pause Streaks in a test phase. Snapchat will allow users to pause one Streak for free but subsequent uses require Streak Restores, which need to be bought separately for 99 cents in the US.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Jack Dorsey's Twitter offshoot Bluesky hits App store

    Users can also sign up for Snapchat+, the company's subscription service which will soon get the ability to freeze Streaks.

    Recently, Snapchat rolled out a customized AI bot  called My AI, which is based on OpenAI's GPT technology that also powers ChatGPT.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Content aggregation #Snap Inc #Snapchat #Snapchat Streaks #social media
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 05:27 pm