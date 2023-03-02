English
    US House committee clears bill that could lead to a TikTok ban

    The House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved the bill that gives Biden the power to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps in the US

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved a bill to pass legislation that gives President Joe Biden the power to ban the short-video platform TikTok and other Chinese apps in the country.

    The bill still has to pass through the Senate and the full House for it to become a law, Engadget reported.

    The bill, if passed, will give Biden the right to impose sanctions and bans on companies that knowingly provide "or may transfer sensitive personal data of persons subject to United States jurisdiction to any foreign person that is subject to the jurisdiction or direction" and "is owned by, directly or indirectly controlled by, or is otherwise subject to the influence of China", it said.

    Also Read | ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok

    TikTok tweeted it was "disappointed to see this rushed piece of legislation move forward, despite its considerable negative impact on the free speech rights of millions of Americans who use and love TikTok".

    Also Read | TikTok suffers another blow as Canada imposes ban

    TikTok is facing increasing scrutiny around the world owing to its data collections practices.

    Recently, Canada banned TikTok from all government issued devices, so did the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union. India banned the platform in 2020.

    Tags: #online streaming #Short form video #social media #TikTok #tiktok ban #US House committee
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 06:17 pm