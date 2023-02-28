Snapchat unveils My AI, its OpenAI powered chatbot

(Representational Image)

Snapchat is jumping in on the AI craze with a customised chatbot of its own, called My AI. My AI is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology, the same technology that powers ChatGPT. Snapchat is introducing the chatbot as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat+ is a subscription service that offers users experimental, pre-release or exclusive features for Rs 49 per month.

Like ChatGPT, it can plan your holidays, suggest recipes, write poems, and you can even customize it by giving it any name you choose. Snapchat will allow you to customise the wallpaper background used in chats.

Snapchat made it clear that My AI suffers from the same problems that other chatbots suffer from right now, namely, it is, “prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything”.

All your conversations with My AI will be stored by Snapchat and reviewed to improve user experience, so the company warns users to not, “share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice”.

Snapchat will also allow you to report messages that may be considered harmful or provide “misleading information”, by long pressing on the chat bubble to submit feedback.