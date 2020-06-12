App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Snapchat redesigns app with a new Action Bar for easier access to Snap Stories and Map

A new Discover tab features Snap Originals, while a new “Happening Now” section has also been added.

Carlsen Martin

Snap recently announced several updates to the Snapchat app at the Snap Partner Summit 2020. The social media platform is getting new features for Snap Stories and Map. Snapchat revealed a redesigned Action Bar at the bottom that lets you access Snap Map and Snap Originals. So, let’s take a look at all the significant changes coming to Snapchat.

The navigation bar features five tabs at the bottom and is now called the action bar. The current set icons (Discover and Chat) are being replaced with an expanded action bar. The new action bar will include – Discover, Chat, Places, and Stories. This new design greatly simplifies navigation. The new action bar is a simple way of accessing some of Snapchat’s most popular features.

Snap Map also gets its own button, so you do not need to pull it down from the camera to access the map. The old Discover tab has been renamed stories and features stories from friends, subscriptions, and story recommendations. The previously hidden “Shows” tab has been replaced by a new tab called “Discover”. The Discover tab features Snap Originals, while a new “Happening Now” section has also been added.

Close

Happening Now is based on updates across stories that cover entertainment, politics, sports, and more. With Happening Now, Snapchat offers a compilation of stories from including Bloomberg, NBC News, ESPN, The Washington Post, Reuters, BuzzFeed News, and other content partners.

related news

You can also share public stories based on topics. Topics can be matched with topic stickers, such as “Oddly Satisfying” or “Life Hacks”. Users can also browse stories based on topics. You can check out all the developments from the Snap Partner Summit 2020 here.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Snapchat

