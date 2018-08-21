App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:44 PM IST

Skype launches end-to-end encryption: Here's how to use it

Moneycontrol News

The end-to-end encryption feature for Skype users is now available. The feature is called ‘Private Conversations’, available on Windows desktops, Android, iOS, Mac and Linux. There can be only one private conversation on a device at one time.

For a private conversation on Skype, one can start a new chat on mobile by tapping the ‘New Chat button’, then hit ‘Private Conversation’. On the desktop, this can be done by clicking on the new ‘Chat+’ button and selecting ‘New Private Conversation’.

Next step is to choose the contact, who will get an invitation, and it will be valid for seven days. If it is not accepted by the end of the timeline, a new one invitation is to be sent.

After acceptance of the invite, the private conversation will be available through the device that accepted the request. If either of the two wants to have the conversation on another device, then an invitation from that device needs to be accepted.

One can switch between a Skype and private conversation by hitting the Skype or Private tabs up at the top. One can also start a private conversation with someone already being spoken to by selecting ‘New Private Conversation’ from their profile.

To start a private call, one has to begin a new private conversation, or choose one that already exists, then hit the Private tab at the top of the conversation and select the ‘Private Call button’.

To delete a private conversation, the chat header has to be clicked. In chat settings, the private conversation can be deleted by selecting ‘delete private conversation’. From that window, hitting ‘Delete’ will remove messages in that conversation from the device.

To end a private conversation, one has to click on the chat header, then go to chat settings and select ‘End private conversation’. From that window, End conversation has to be hit. If one wants to start another private conversation with that person, then another invite has to be sent.

There are some limitations as editing a message or forwarding a file cannot be done. Previews of private conversations also do not show up in notifications.

End-to-end encryption has better security, as only people involved in the conversations can read the messages.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:44 pm

