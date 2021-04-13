Siri plays spoilsport, leaks the big date for Apple's next major event

Siri says the next Apple event will be on April 20

We have all heard of rumours and leaks spoiling product launches but now it seems like virtual voice assistants want to publish their share of leaks too. Siri - Apple's voice activated virtual assistant on its devices - is now spoiling the big date for Apple's next major event.



Wow, Siri seems to have actually revealed the date of next Apple Event — scheduled for April 20.

Expected products are iPad Pro and possibly a new iMac along with AirTags considering the fact that they are holding an event and it’s not a press release launch... #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/m2ldJ5RUsq April 13, 2021

As reported on by MacRumors, the question "When is the next Apple event?," draws an interesting response from Siri. The assistant is firm on a April 20 date for the big event and while it is inconsistent, multiple people have reported seeing the response across a range of Apple devices.

Apple usually sends out its invites a week before the event, so it is likely that we will see confirmation today or tomorrow. The event itself is tipped to see some big launches across Apple's device portfolio, including a new iPad Pro, a new iMac and more information on Apple's AirTags - small tracking tiles that can be used with Bluetooth to find lost items.