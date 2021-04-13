English
Siri plays spoilsport, leaks the big date for Apple's next major event

According to a lot of people, Siri is telling them that then next Apple event is on the April 20.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
We have all heard of rumours and leaks spoiling product launches but now it seems like virtual voice assistants want to publish their share of leaks too. Siri - Apple's voice activated virtual assistant on its devices - is now spoiling the big date for Apple's next major event.

As reported on by MacRumors, the question "When is the next Apple event?," draws an interesting response from Siri. The assistant is firm on a April 20 date for the big event and while it is inconsistent, multiple people have reported seeing the response across a range of Apple devices.

Apple usually sends out its invites a week before the event, so it is likely that we will see confirmation today or tomorrow. The event itself is tipped to see some big launches across Apple's device portfolio, including a new iPad Pro, a new iMac and more information on Apple's AirTags - small tracking tiles that can be used with Bluetooth to find lost items.
