you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's Carnival is bringing offers to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S10 and other devices

The sale will end on December 14.

Carlsen Martin

Less than a month has passed since Samsung’s last Carnival, and the company has already kickstarted another sale. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is bringing price cuts to all its budget, mid-range and high-end smartphones.

Samsung Carnival is currently running on Flipkart and will conclude on December 14. Here are some of the best deals across different smartphone categories.
ModelPrice (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)Additional Offer
Galaxy A20 (3GB/32GB)12,90010,490NA
Galaxy A30 (4GB/64GB)16,99013,990NA
Galaxy A50 (6GB/64GB)24,00017,990NA
Galaxy A70 (6GB/128GB)30,90023,900NA
Galaxy A20s (3GB + 32GB)12,90011,999Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange
Galaxy A30s (4GB/64GB)18,90015,999Extra Rs 1,500 off on Exchange
Galaxy A50s (4GB + 128GB)24,90019,999Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange
Galaxy A70s (6GB + 128GB)31,00028,999Extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange
Galaxy S10e (6GB + 128GB)47,99047,990Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI
Galaxy S10 (8GB + 128GB)61,90061,900Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI
Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB + 128GB)69,90069,900Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI

Samsung is also offering discounts on flagship devices. Samsung is offering a flat Rs 6,000 cashback for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models, on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI transactions. The Galaxy S10 models have also received price cuts over their launch prices. The company is also offering tempered glass and back covers for under Rs 199.

Samsung’s previous generation Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are currently price at Rs 27,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. The Galaxy S9 series still offers near-flagship grade specs with a good camera setup, decent performance, excellent QHD+ display as well as wireless charging.

Close

The standout deals during Samsung's Carnival sale, include the big price cuts on the Galaxy A50, A70, and A50s. All four handsets pack excellent AMOLED displays, great cameras for their respective prices, lasting battery and the benefits of clean software.

The discounts on Samsung's Galaxy A series handsets shouldn't come as a surprise considering the South Korean smartphone maker is gearing up to launch 2020 Galaxy A series devices in the coming days.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

