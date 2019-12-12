Samsung's Carnival is bringing offers to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S10 and other devices

Less than a month has passed since Samsung’s last Carnival, and the company has already kickstarted another sale. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is bringing price cuts to all its budget, mid-range and high-end smartphones.

Model Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Additional Offer Galaxy A20 (3GB/32GB) 12,900 10,490 NA Galaxy A30 (4GB/64GB) 16,990 13,990 NA Galaxy A50 (6GB/64GB) 24,000 17,990 NA Galaxy A70 (6GB/128GB) 30,900 23,900 NA Galaxy A20s (3GB + 32GB) 12,900 11,999 Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange Galaxy A30s (4GB/64GB) 18,900 15,999 Extra Rs 1,500 off on Exchange Galaxy A50s (4GB + 128GB) 24,900 19,999 Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange Galaxy A70s (6GB + 128GB) 31,000 28,999 Extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange Galaxy S10e (6GB + 128GB) 47,990 47,990 Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI Galaxy S10 (8GB + 128GB) 61,900 61,900 Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB + 128GB) 69,900 69,900 Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI

Samsung Carnival is currently running on Flipkart and will conclude on December 14. Here are some of the best deals across different smartphone categories.

Samsung is also offering discounts on flagship devices. Samsung is offering a flat Rs 6,000 cashback for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models, on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI transactions. The Galaxy S10 models have also received price cuts over their launch prices. The company is also offering tempered glass and back covers for under Rs 199.

Samsung’s previous generation Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are currently price at Rs 27,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. The Galaxy S9 series still offers near-flagship grade specs with a good camera setup, decent performance, excellent QHD+ display as well as wireless charging.

The standout deals during Samsung's Carnival sale, include the big price cuts on the Galaxy A50, A70, and A50s. All four handsets pack excellent AMOLED displays, great cameras for their respective prices, lasting battery and the benefits of clean software.