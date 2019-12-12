Samsung's Carnival is bringing offers to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S10 and other devices

The sale will end on December 14.
Less than a month has passed since Samsung’s last Carnival, and the company has already kickstarted another sale. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is bringing price cuts to all its budget, mid-range and high-end smartphones.Samsung Carnival is currently running on Flipkart and will conclude on December 14. Here are some of the best deals across different smartphone categories.
|Model
|Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Additional Offer
|Galaxy A20 (3GB/32GB)
|12,900
|10,490
|NA
|Galaxy A30 (4GB/64GB)
|16,990
|13,990
|NA
|Galaxy A50 (6GB/64GB)
|24,000
|17,990
|NA
|Galaxy A70 (6GB/128GB)
|30,900
|23,900
|NA
|Galaxy A20s (3GB + 32GB)
|12,900
|11,999
|Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange
|Galaxy A30s (4GB/64GB)
|18,900
|15,999
|Extra Rs 1,500 off on Exchange
|Galaxy A50s (4GB + 128GB)
|24,900
|19,999
|Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange
|Galaxy A70s (6GB + 128GB)
|31,000
|28,999
|Extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange
|Galaxy S10e (6GB + 128GB)
|47,990
|47,990
|Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI
|Galaxy S10 (8GB + 128GB)
|61,900
|61,900
|Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI
|Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB + 128GB)
|69,900
|69,900
|Rs 6,000 Flat Cashback on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI
Samsung is also offering discounts on flagship devices. Samsung is offering a flat Rs 6,000 cashback for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models, on ICICI Bank No Cost EMI transactions. The Galaxy S10 models have also received price cuts over their launch prices. The company is also offering tempered glass and back covers for under Rs 199.
Samsung’s previous generation Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are currently price at Rs 27,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. The Galaxy S9 series still offers near-flagship grade specs with a good camera setup, decent performance, excellent QHD+ display as well as wireless charging.
The standout deals during Samsung's Carnival sale, include the big price cuts on the Galaxy A50, A70, and A50s. All four handsets pack excellent AMOLED displays, great cameras for their respective prices, lasting battery and the benefits of clean software.