Samsung to focus on foldables for Galaxy Unpacked in July

Samsung has announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, the company's hometown.

This will mark the first time that the event has been held in the capital, and the company says that it will showcase its next-generation foldable devices.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience at Samsung.

Roh added the category embodied, "Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries".

Not much is not known about the new devices yet, but if rumours are anything to go by then tech tipster Ross Young tweeted out last year, that the next phone in the Flip line-up, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is due for big upgrades.



Young said that Samsung will introduce a new hinge design this year, which will reportedly make the crease harder to spot. Better yet, Samsung will use a new "waterdrop" display that will allow a portion of the screen to roll into the phone's body, preventing creasing.