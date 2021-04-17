MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab launch tipped for Q1 2022, device to come with tri-folding display

Other than the tri-folding capabilities, the Z Fold Tab will also come with a hybrid S Pen support.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in July this year. The company is also rumoured to be working on a tri-folding tablet called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. 

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Z Fold Tab in Q1 FY22, according to a GizmoChina report. The report also claims to have leaked some of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab specifications and features.

These features include the tri-folding capabilities and a hybrid S Pen support. This S Pen is expected to be a better version of the basic S Pen that is offered as an accessory with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).

The report further mentions the display features of the foldable tablet, where Samsung is likely to use an improved version of the Ultra-thin glass (UTG). This new UTG will debut first in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

While the current tip is that the under development Galaxy Z Fold Tab will launch in Q1FY22, it was previously slated for a H2 2021 launch. However, the development seems to have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor shortage.

Meanwhile, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in July 2021. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Apr 17, 2021 09:36 am

