Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 launched in South Korea with 5.5 inch display, 1.6 GHz SOC

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched Galaxy Wide 3 smartphone in South Korea. The phone succeeds Galaxy Wide 2 and will be available exclusively in South Korea. However, the company is yet to shed any light on whether or when the phone will be launched globally.

The mid-range phone comes with a thick bezel and lacks the Infinity Display screen like the recently unveiled Galaxy J-series smartphones. The phone is instead stuck with a 5.5 inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280*720p. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9.

At its heart, the phone sports with a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, supported by a 2GB RAM. The device comes with 32GB internal memory and support memory expansion of up to 400GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera. The sensors have an aperture rate of f/1.7 and has an LED flash to assist in low light mode photography. The sensors can capture videos at Full-HD resolution of 1920*1080p. The phone has another 13-megapixel front camera with an aperture rate of f/1.9.

Connectivity-wise, the dual-SIM phone supports 4G VoLTE, most bands of Wi-Fi such as 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, accelerometer and GLONASS. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience skin loaded on top.