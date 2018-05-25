App
May 25, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 launched in South Korea with 5.5 inch display, 1.6 GHz SOC

At its heart the phone sports with a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, supported by a 2GB RAM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: Android Authority.
Image Courtesy: Android Authority.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched Galaxy Wide 3 smartphone in South Korea. The phone succeeds Galaxy Wide 2 and will be available exclusively in South Korea. However, the company is yet to shed any light on whether or when the phone will be launched globally.

The mid-range phone comes with a thick bezel and lacks the Infinity Display screen like the recently unveiled Galaxy J-series smartphones. The phone is instead stuck with a 5.5 inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280*720p. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9.

At its heart, the phone sports with a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, supported by a 2GB RAM. The device comes with 32GB internal memory and support memory expansion of up to 400GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera. The sensors have an aperture rate of f/1.7 and has an LED flash to assist in low light mode photography. The sensors can capture videos at Full-HD resolution of 1920*1080p. The phone has another 13-megapixel front camera with an aperture rate of f/1.9.

Connectivity-wise, the dual-SIM phone supports 4G VoLTE, most bands of Wi-Fi such as 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, accelerometer and GLONASS. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience skin loaded on top.

The device was first spotted by Android Authority, has been priced at 297,000 won (about USD 276) and has been primarily targeted at customers who want a large display at a pocket-friendly price. The phone comes with a 3,300 mAh battery capacity and will be an SK-Telecom.

